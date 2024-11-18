KU announces schedule of submission of online admission forms for reserved seats 2025

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the deadline for submitting online admission forms for the reserved seats in the morning program 2025 for sports KU employees, special persons, armed forces, lawyers' offspring, minorities, FATA, Northern Areas, Azad Jammu Kashmir, rural Sindh, and Balochistan

The in-charge of the KU Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar said that the online admissions forms for reserved seats are available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

Candidates can submit their admission forms along with the processing fees by December 10, 2024.

She informed that if a candidate appeared in the entry test held on November 10 and 17, 2024, he/she would be considered eligible to apply for admission to a reserved seat in those departments.