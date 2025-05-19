KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

(@FahadShabbir)

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, one DSc, and one M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, one DSc, and one M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which awarded PhD degree to Fearoz Khan (Biochemistry), Jawaid Akram (Botany [ISHU]), Wajeeha Aslam (business Administration), Irfan Ali (Chemistry), Daim Asif Raja, Lubna Atta, Nimra Naveed Shaikh, Aneela Fayaz, and Shoukat Wali (Chemistry [HEJ]), Fawad Hussain Paul (Economics), Sobia Irfan Butt, and Lalarukh Khursheed (International Relations), Samrine Zehra (Islamic Learning), Naeem Mahmood (Law), M. Atif Idrees (Mathematics), Muhammad Arsalan, and Sara Naqvi (Pharmacognosy), Shahid Ali, and Abdullah (Pharmacology), Qurratul Ain (Physiology), Asim Mehboob (Public Administration), Aamir Waheed Khawaja (Social Work), Anthony Gabrial, and Shamsa Sabahat (urdu), and Owais Anwer (Usooluddin).

Furthermore, the MPhil degree was awarded to Mariam Zehra Applied Economics [AERC]), Atufa Shabbir, and Sana Farooq (Biochemistry), Sana Riaz (Biotechnology), Musadiq Manzoor (Botany), Syed Ali Najaf Zaidi (Business Administration), Yumna Khan, and Muhammad Ammar Ayubi (Chemistry [HEJ]), Dureshahwar Hasan, and Farheen Shaheen (Clinical Psychology), Kiran Azeem, and Faiza Qamar (Commerce), Faisal Ilyas (Criminology), Yusra Rehman (Geology), Nismah Khatri (Institute of Space Science and Technology), Saleem Ullah, Muhammad Qaseem Saeed, and Shereen Hashum (International Relations), Muhammad Bilal Tahir (Islamic Learning), Hareem Abdullah (KIBGE), Umama Abdul Razzak (Microbiology), Aisha Siddiqa, and Nimrah Muzaffar Sultan (Molecular Medicine [PMDC]), Haadia Tauseef (Molecular Medicine [ICCBS]), Asma Altaf, and Asma Eric (Pharmaceutics), Wardah Fatima (Pharmacology), Ahmed Mujtaba (Pharmacy Practice), Shehzad Ahmed Khan, and Asma Khan (Psychology), Muniba Gul (Physiology), Muhammad Iqbal, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Saqib Uddin, and Naveed Iqbal (Public Administration), Hafiz Usman Safdar (Quran and Sunnah), Abdul Raheem (Space Science and Technology), Abdul Muhaimin, Ruby Daud, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Saad Shabbir, Muhammad Akmal, and Muhammad Uzair Siddiqui (Usool-ud-Din), Saba Jawed, and Safia Siddiqui (Zoology).

On this occasion, the DSc in Chemistry degree was awarded to Professor Dr M. Raza Shah, and an M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degree was awarded to Ujala Khalid in (European Studies [ASCE]).