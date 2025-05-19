Open Menu

KU Awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, Other Degrees In Various Disciplines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:04 PM

KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, one DSc, and one M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Advanced Studies and Research board of the University of Karachi has awarded 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, one DSc, and one M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which awarded PhD degree to Fearoz Khan (Biochemistry), Jawaid Akram (Botany [ISHU]), Wajeeha Aslam (business Administration), Irfan Ali (Chemistry), Daim Asif Raja, Lubna Atta, Nimra Naveed Shaikh, Aneela Fayaz, and Shoukat Wali (Chemistry [HEJ]), Fawad Hussain Paul (Economics), Sobia Irfan Butt, and Lalarukh Khursheed (International Relations), Samrine Zehra (Islamic Learning), Naeem Mahmood (Law), M. Atif Idrees (Mathematics), Muhammad Arsalan, and Sara Naqvi (Pharmacognosy), Shahid Ali, and Abdullah (Pharmacology), Qurratul Ain (Physiology), Asim Mehboob (Public Administration), Aamir Waheed Khawaja (Social Work), Anthony Gabrial, and Shamsa Sabahat (urdu), and Owais Anwer (Usooluddin).

Furthermore, the MPhil degree was awarded to Mariam Zehra Applied Economics [AERC]), Atufa Shabbir, and Sana Farooq (Biochemistry), Sana Riaz (Biotechnology), Musadiq Manzoor (Botany), Syed Ali Najaf Zaidi (Business Administration), Yumna Khan, and Muhammad Ammar Ayubi (Chemistry [HEJ]), Dureshahwar Hasan, and Farheen Shaheen (Clinical Psychology), Kiran Azeem, and Faiza Qamar (Commerce), Faisal Ilyas (Criminology), Yusra Rehman (Geology), Nismah Khatri (Institute of Space Science and Technology), Saleem Ullah, Muhammad Qaseem Saeed, and Shereen Hashum (International Relations), Muhammad Bilal Tahir (Islamic Learning), Hareem Abdullah (KIBGE), Umama Abdul Razzak (Microbiology), Aisha Siddiqa, and Nimrah Muzaffar Sultan (Molecular Medicine [PMDC]), Haadia Tauseef (Molecular Medicine [ICCBS]), Asma Altaf, and Asma Eric (Pharmaceutics), Wardah Fatima (Pharmacology), Ahmed Mujtaba (Pharmacy Practice), Shehzad Ahmed Khan, and Asma Khan (Psychology), Muniba Gul (Physiology), Muhammad Iqbal, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Saqib Uddin, and Naveed Iqbal (Public Administration), Hafiz Usman Safdar (Quran and Sunnah), Abdul Raheem (Space Science and Technology), Abdul Muhaimin, Ruby Daud, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Saad Shabbir, Muhammad Akmal, and Muhammad Uzair Siddiqui (Usool-ud-Din), Saba Jawed, and Safia Siddiqui (Zoology).

On this occasion, the DSc in Chemistry degree was awarded to Professor Dr M. Raza Shah, and an M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degree was awarded to Ujala Khalid in (European Studies [ASCE]).

Recent Stories

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot ..

Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home

11 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vow ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector

44 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prior ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..

45 seconds ago
 KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in vario ..

KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

47 seconds ago
 Approval for establishment of largest climate obse ..

Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab

49 seconds ago
 Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak ..

Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army

50 seconds ago

Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits

16 minutes ago
 Asif Raza Mir  opens up about professional relati ..

Asif Raza Mir  opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-i ..

21 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impac ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on ..

Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses i ..

ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses in I-9 case

4 minutes ago
 PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic ..

PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic delegation to Bilawal is histo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education