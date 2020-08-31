KU awards 33 MPhil, 29 PhD, two MS degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board, University of Karachi has awarded 33 MPhil, 29 PhD, and two M.S. Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board, University of Karachi has awarded 33 MPhil, 29 PhD, and two M.S. Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

According to a news release on Monday, the ASRB in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of the KU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Irqai awarded these degrees.

It stated that MPhil degrees were awarded to M. Ajmal, Fouzia Muslim and Humam Ahmed (Chemistry), Mohsin Zulfiqar (Women's Studies), Sana Asad, Basit Khan, Aiman Pirzada, Zahida Shabiir, Urooba Fatima, Maryam Amjad, Maleeha Akbar, Naureen Mallick, Sahar Ilyas and Ali Muntazir Naqvi (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Nazia Emad (Botany), Saba Rafiq Mughal and Sadia Aslam (Statistic), Laiba Iqbal and Gul Rukh (Applied Economics [AERC]), Sidrah Nadeem (Microbiology), Rabia Majeed and Syeda Urooj Fatima (Environmental Studies), Asia Bibi and Ali Hasan (Islamic Learning), Aisha Akhlaq and Sundus Yousuf (Clinical Psychology), Ameer Bux and Hira Sajjad (Psychology), Muniba Gul (Criminology), Fouzia Nadeem (Molecular Medicine), Mustafa Kamal (Zoology), Azra Akbar (Chemistry [HEJ]), and Sadia Farman (Marine Biology).

It also showed that PhD degrees were awarded to Nigar Zehra (Appled Economics [AERC]), Wirsha Shahid (Mass Communication), M. Hameed (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabir Ijaz and Muhammad Salim (Political Science), Syeda Azra Tariq and Samar Sajjad (Zoology), Shaiza Anjum Qadri (Botany [ISHU]), Shamsa Kanwal (Botany), Zubia Rashid and Bushra (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Munazza Rahim Hanafi, M. Naeem Akhtar and M. Siddique (Public Administration), Abida Iqbal Ansari and Narjis Naz (Genetics), Huma Afaque (Women's Studies), Azeema Begum (Economics), Sadia Sadir and Irfan Sajid (Biochemistry), M. Kashif (European Studies), Dr Rabia Arshad (Pharmacology [BMSI]), Wajeeha Riaz and Zara Israr (Clinical Psychology), Khawaja Ali Khan (Chemistry [HEJ]), Syeda Nazish Hasan (education), Jawed Naseem (Computer Science), Mehwish Saleem (Social Work), and M. Muzammil (business Administration).

Meanwhile, the M.S. Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees were awarded to Muhammad Qasim (Public Administration) and Babar Khan (Education).