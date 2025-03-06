KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 40 PhD, and 87 MPhil, as well as two MS Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.), and one Master of Surgery (MS) degree in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting which awarded PhD degree to Muhammad Shoaib Saleem (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Madiha Kamal (Applied Economics [AERC]), Anila Bibi (Biochemistry), Syed Sibt e Hassan, Nida Iqbal, and Shaista Bano (Chemistry [HEJ]), Muhammad Mubeen (Commerce), Syed Shehzad Ali (European Studies [ASCE]), Saba Zareen (food Science and Technology), Bashir Ahmed (Genetics), Sana Arshad (Geography), Tasawar Aziz Health, and Batool Hassan (Health, Physical education and sports Sciences), Tehmeena Pervez, and Muhammad Shakir Siddiqui (Islamic Learning), Kamran Ul Haq Khan (ISPA), Ateeq Ahmad, and M. Haseeb ur Rehman (Marine Biology), Syeda Afsheen (Mass Communication), Sadia, and Shaista Alamgir (Mathematics), Masooma Hassan, and Asma Hanif (Microbiology), Inayatullah (Pakistan Studies), Rabia Noor (Pharmaceutics), Maria Khan, and Umbreen Farrukh (Pharmacognosy), Dr Sana Imran (Pharmacology), Arfa Azhar (Pharmacology [BMSI]), Ambreen Niazi (Physiology), Khushbakht (Political Science), Beenish Sarfraz, Uzma Jillani, and Farkhanda Emad (Psychology), Sobia Jamil (Public Administration), Madiha Maryam, and Muhammad Kamil (Sociology), Shahid Ali (Special Education), Raheel Shakeel Ahmed (urdu), and Mehtab Ibrahim (Zoology).

Furthermore, the MPhil degree was awarded to Namra Inam, and Sudia Noor (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Muhammad Qavi Hassan Tahir Khan (Applied Economics [AERC]), Mahpara Akram (Applied Physics), Hurma Tariq (Biochemistry), Fahila Iqbal, and Maryam Javed (Biotechnology), Duaa, and Syeda Zubia Naqvi (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Hafiza Khadija Irshad, Saima Naseeb, and Sidra (Botany), Zonaira Mubarak, and Maria Izhar (business Administration [KUBS]), Rabia Farzand Ali, Hina Iqbal, Bushra, Farhan Ali Baig, and Muhammad Owais (Chemistry), Sharoon Shamshad, Yousaf Khan, and Syeda Hoor ul Ain (Chemistry [HEJ], Iqra Nasir (Clinical Psychology), Asma Shahzad, and Saba Kiran (Commerce), Farheen Iqbal (Computer Science), Naeema Akram (English [Literature]), Mahtab, Qudsiyah Kalim, Atia Shabbir Channa, Tuba Khalid (Food Science and Technology), Aun Ali Shah (Health, Physical Education and Sports Science), Ghulam us Suqlan Zaidi (History), Syed Ashraf Hameed, and Irfan (Islamic Banking and Finance [SZIC]), Zakia Bibi, Hafiz Shayan Ahmed, Hemayat Ullah, Muhammad Makki, Bibi Asia, Hafiza Palwasha Khan Mandokhal, Asma Basir, Hafsa Bakhtawar, Annie Samad, Sehrish Abid, and Sabina Nawaz (Islamic Learning), Amna Kainat, Marghoob Ahmad, Bashir Ahmed, and Naimatullah (Islamic Studies with Computer Technology), Hina Naz (library and Information Science), Aksana (Marine Reference Collection and Resources Centre), Rana Javaid Imran, and Nazish islam (Mass Communication), Muhammad Irfan, and UzmaNawab (Mathematics), Tooba Tanweer, and Muhammad Owais (Microbiology), Ramzan Ali (Nematology [NNRC]), Momal Omer (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Uzma Asad, and Suleha Jabeen (Pharmacognosy), Anum Khalid, and Reema Syed (Pharmacy Practice), Bushra Gul (Physics), Shezad Amir (Political Science), Rabia Siddiqui, Sadam Hussain, and Sufyan Mustufa (Psychology), Hajira Abdul Samad (Qur’an and Sunnah), Inayat Ullah (Sindhi), Saifullah (Social Work), Syeda Sheher Bano (Sociology), Zahid Mushtaque (Space Science and Technology), Abdul Quddous (Special Education), Palwasha Taj, Syeda Rida Fatima, and Syeda Faryal Ali Qandhari (Special Education), Muhammad Kashif Hussain, Fahad, Muhammad Azam, and Irfan (Urdu), Huma Anwar, and Muhammad Jameel (Usool Uddin), Maria Nasir (Zoology), and Qainat Soomro, and Syeda Maryam Shah (Zoology [MRCC]).

During the ASRB meeting, the Master of Surgery (M.S.) degree was awarded to Dr Razia Ghaffar (Gynea and Obstetrics), and MS Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees were awarded to Asif Abbasi (Environmental Studies), and Syed Qadeer Ahmed (Islamic Banking and Finance [SZIC]).