KU BCom Reg, Pvt Annual Exams 2022 To Start From May 24

Published May 23, 2022

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Monday announced that B.Com (Regular and Private) Part-I and II and both parts Annual Examinations-2022, would commence from May 24 (Tuesday), while conclude on June 11.

According to him, around 14,500 candidates would appear in the exams, which would be held from 2 p.m. till 5 p.m., whereas papers on Friday would start at 2:30 p.m.

He mentioned that the female candidates would appear in examination centers established in different colleges of the city, while male candidates would appear in the exams in different departments of the University of Karachi.

