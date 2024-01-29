KU cancels two admissions for submitting counterfeit marksheet

The University of Karachi on Monday canceled the admissions of two students from the morning program-2024 after the verification from the KU Examination Department and the Board of Intermediate Examination Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday canceled the admissions of two students from the morning program-2024 after the verification from the KU Examination Department and the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that both admissions were canceled with immediate effect as their marksheets were forged.

According to details, Syed Muhammad Nasir son of Syed Jamal Nasir, having form number 676693 and marksheet seat number 109416 was enrolled in BS Third Year in the department of Karachi University business school.

He had submitted a tempered marksheet while Muhammad Umer Ansari son of Abdul Waheed had submitted a forged marksheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the Department of English. His admission form number was 671275 and his marksheet seat number was 788787.