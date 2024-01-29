Open Menu

KU Cancels Two Admissions For Submitting Counterfeit Marksheet

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 08:48 PM

KU cancels two admissions for submitting counterfeit marksheet

The University of Karachi on Monday canceled the admissions of two students from the morning program-2024 after the verification from the KU Examination Department and the Board of Intermediate Examination Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday canceled the admissions of two students from the morning program-2024 after the verification from the KU Examination Department and the board of Intermediate Examination Karachi.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that both admissions were canceled with immediate effect as their marksheets were forged.

According to details, Syed Muhammad Nasir son of Syed Jamal Nasir, having form number 676693 and marksheet seat number 109416 was enrolled in BS Third Year in the department of Karachi University business school.

He had submitted a tempered marksheet while Muhammad Umer Ansari son of Abdul Waheed had submitted a forged marksheet to get admission in the BS First Year of the Department of English. His admission form number was 671275 and his marksheet seat number was 788787.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Nasir Karachi University From

Recent Stories

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commi ..

Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestin ..

Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China

5 minutes ago
 Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

9 minutes ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

11 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

11 minutes ago
 Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

11 minutes ago
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

11 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

11 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

8 minutes ago
 Union calls public transport strike across Germany ..

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

8 minutes ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

8 minutes ago
 Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets ..

Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education