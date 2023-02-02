UrduPoint.com

KU Declare Result Of BDS Third Professional Annual Exams 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 06:28 PM

KU declare result of BDS Third Professional Annual Exams 2022

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the BDS Third Professional Annual Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of the BDS Third Professional Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette, 102 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 85 students declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.33 percent.

It showed that Absar-ur-Rahman son of Fazal Ur Rahman, seat number 228001, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, secured 578 marks out of a total of 800 marks and clinched overall first position.

The gazette also showed that Muqqudas Iqbal Awan daughter of Muhammad Iqbal Awan, seat number 228057, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, obtained 577 marks and the second position while Syeda Mahrukh Hashmi d/o Syed Mushfiq Ali, seat number 228093, and a student of Karachi Medical and Dental College, bagged 564 marks and the third position.

Related Topics

Karachi Student

Recent Stories

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 minute ago
 Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal M ..

Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal Malik

3 minutes ago
 FAFEN urges reforms for fair geographical represen ..

FAFEN urges reforms for fair geographical representation on seats reserved for w ..

3 minutes ago
 Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for f ..

Farmers told not to apply urea on wheat crop for first 50-55 days

3 minutes ago
 Unknown miscreants open firing on Police van in Ch ..

Unknown miscreants open firing on Police van in Charsadda

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches four business g ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches four business groups within construction sect ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.