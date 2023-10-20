Open Menu

KU Declares B.Com Part II Regular Annual Exam 2022 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

The University of Karachi announced the results of B.Com Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The University of Karachi announced the results of B.Com Part-II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 5, 999 candidates were registered of which 5, 668 students appeared in the exams and 152 candidates managed to clear their papers with the first division, 1, 594 students with the second division, and three candidates passed their examination with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 30.86 per cent.

