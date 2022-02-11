UrduPoint.com

KU Declares BSc Part-II, Annual Exam 2020 Result

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 07:04 PM

KU declares BSc Part-II, Annual Exam 2020 result

The University of Karachi (KU) on Friday declared the result of BSc (Pass) Part-II and Annual Examination 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi (KU) on Friday declared the result of BSc (Pass) Part-II and Annual Examination 2020.

According to the gazette issued here, 2, 710 candidates were registered among which 2,595 students appeared and 459 candidates cleared their papers with the first division, 563 students with the second division, and two candidates were declared pass in the third division.

The overall pass percentage was 39.50 percent.

The gazette shows that Syeda Batool Zehra daughter of Tahir Hussain, a student of Defence Authority College for Women, clinched overall first position by securing1366 marks out of a total of 1600.

While Tayyaba d/o Muhammad Hanif, a student of DJ Sindh Government Science College bagged second position with 1341 marks whereas Ruqqia Tabassum d/o Muhammad Ghazi, a student of Madar-e-Millat Degree College Steel Town, got the third position with 1286 marks.

