KU Declares BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Exam 2021 Result

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 06:43 PM

The University of Karachi announced the result of the BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi announced the result of the BSc (Pass) Part-I Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette issued on Monday, as many as 117 candidates were registered and 110 students appeared in the papers of which 67 candidates cleared their exams. The overall pass percentage was 60.91 percent.

