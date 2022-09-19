UrduPoint.com

KU Declares Result Of BP Ed Annual Examination 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 07:27 PM

KU declares result of BP Ed Annual Examination 2021

The University of Karachi declared the result of Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P. ED) Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi declared the result of Bachelor of Physical education (B.P. ED) Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued here on Monday, 28 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in the annual papers of which 12 students cleared their exams with the first division while seven candidates passed the papers with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 67.86 percent.

The gazette shows that Muhammad Nawaz Siraj son of Muhammad Siraj having seat number 17005 and a student of Government College of Physical Education secured overall first position with 957 marks out of a total of 1300 marks.

Meanwhile, it also shows that Ramsha Aqeel, daughter of Aqeel Ahmed, having seat number 17015 and a student of Government College of Physical Education bagged second position with 948 marks whereas Muhammad Hanzala Moin s/o Muhammad Moin Uddin having seat number 17024 and a student of Government College of Physical Education got third position with 935 marks.

