KU declares result of LLM Final Annual Exam 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the result of LLM (Final) Annual Examination 2020.

As per the gazette issued here, 101 candidates were registered of which 94 students appeared and 15 candidates were declared passed with the first division while 49 students cleared their papers with the second division.

The overall pass percentage was 68.09 percent.