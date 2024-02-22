Open Menu

KU Declares Result Of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM

KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023

The University of Karachi announced the result of the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2023 on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The University of Karachi announced the result of the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2023 on Thursday.

According to the gazette issued, 248 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 226 students were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 91.13 per cent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tr ..

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive

6 minutes ago
 Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving ..

Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..

6 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh grave ..

Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard

11 minutes ago
 Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense sufferi ..

Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN

11 minutes ago
 PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting

11 minutes ago
 PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senat ..

PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam

11 minutes ago
KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan

16 minutes ago
 ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courag ..

ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians ..

7 minutes ago
 Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

Killers of 10 years old girl arrested

16 minutes ago
 Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issu ..

Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..

16 minutes ago
 KMC Council to form committee to discuss street cr ..

KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh

16 minutes ago
 UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukr ..

UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education