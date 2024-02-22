KU Declares Result Of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 07:35 PM
The University of Karachi announced the result of the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2023 on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The University of Karachi announced the result of the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2023 on Thursday.
According to the gazette issued, 248 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 226 students were declared passed.
The overall pass percentage was 91.13 per cent.
Recent Stories
Superintendent Central Jail Haripur inaugurates tree plantation drive
Fed Ombudsman regional office Abbottabad resolving issues, facilitating complain ..
Faryal Talpur pay visit to Ghari khadabhakh graveyard
Russia's war in Ukraine inflicting immense suffering on civilians: UN
PM, CM Punjab hold farewell meeting
PPP to steer country out of economic crisis: Senator Imam
KKH closed due to landslide in upper Kohistan
ISSI's students’ art competition tribute courage, resilience of Palestinians ..
Killers of 10 years old girl arrested
Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held bo ..
KMC Council to form committee to discuss street crimes situation with IGP Sindh
UK announces new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine war
More Stories From Education
-
Sindh CM orders further probe in BSEK results issue as inquiry committee held board officials respon ..16 minutes ago
-
Annual exams of class 5th to 8th from March 4th6 minutes ago
-
Iqra University, KP police sign MoU to provide scholarships for children of martyrs2 hours ago
-
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held23 hours ago
-
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU1 day ago
-
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states1 day ago
-
AIOU to send degrees automatically to students1 day ago
-
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS2 days ago
-
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad division2 days ago
-
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million2 days ago
-
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development2 days ago
-
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use2 days ago