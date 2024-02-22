KU declares result of MBBS Final Professional Modular Annual Exam 2023

The University of Karachi announced the result of the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2023 on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The University of Karachi announced the result of the MBBS Final Professional (Modular) Annual Examination 2023 on Thursday.

According to the gazette issued, 248 candidates were registered and appeared in the papers of which 226 students were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 91.13 per cent.