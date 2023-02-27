KU declares results of ADA Part-I (Regular) Annual Examination 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday announced the results of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) Part-I (Regular) Annual Examination 2021.

According to the Gazette, 8,085 candidates were registered of which 7,809 students appeared in the ADA regular annual examination and 2,380 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 30.48.