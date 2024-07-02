KU Declares Results Of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The University of Karachi on Tuesday announced the results of BA LLB (Hons), Final Year, Annual Examination 2022, and LLB, Final Year, Annual Examination 2022.
The gazette shows that 75 candidates were registered and 74 students appeared in the BA LLB (Hons), final year papers of which 49 candidates were declared passed with the first division and 19 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 91.89 percent.
It shows that Hafsa Essa daughter of Muhammad Essa, having seat number 493560, and a student of S.M. Government Law College, obtained 2197 marks out of a total of 3100 marks and clinched overall first position.
Rehan Ahmed son of Abdul Hafeez, having seat number 493540, and a student of S.M. Government Law College, secured 2142 marks and second position. Musfira Ali d/o Ishitiaque Ali Langan, having seat number 493561, and a student of S.M. Government Law College, got 2141 marks and third position.
Meanwhile, the gazette also shows that 218 candidates were registered for LLB final year exams, 207 students appeared in the papers, 33 candidates cleared their exams with the first division, and 107 students with the second division. The overall pass percentage was 67.63 percent.
