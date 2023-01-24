KU declares results of BCom Part-I Annual Examination 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of the BCom Part-I (Regular) Annual Examination 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The University of Karachi on Monday announced the result of the BCom Part-I (Regular) Annual Examination 2021.

As per the gazette issued, 1,253 candidates registered of which 1, 161 students appeared in the papers and 459 candidates were declared passed.

The overall pass percentage was 39.53 percent.

Meanwhile, the KU also declared the result of the BCom Part-I (External) Annual Examination 2021. The gazette shows that 505 candidates were registered and 464 students appeared in the exams of which 124 candidates cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 26.72 percent.