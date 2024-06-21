KU Declares Results Of MA Final External Annual Exam 2022
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The University of Karachi on Friday announced the results of various MA (Final) External, Annual Examination-2022
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi on Friday announced the results of various MA (Final) External, Annual Examination-2022.
The gazette shows that 477 candidates were registered for MA Economics (Final) exams and 423 students appeared in the papers of which two candidates cleared their exams with first division, 196 students with second division, and two candidates managed to pass their exams with third division. The overall pass percentage was 47.28 percent.
It also shows that 489 candidates were registered for MA IR exams of which 458 students appeared in the papers, 145 candidates were declared passed with first division, and 210 students with second division.
The overall pass percentage was 77.51 percent.
The gazette further shows that 66 candidates were registered and 61 students appeared in the MA Islamic History papers of which three candidates cleared the exam with first division and 12 students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 24.59 percent.
Recent Stories
Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police
Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..
Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..
ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
More Stories From Education
-
KU declares results of MA Previous External Annual Exam 20224 minutes ago
-
University of Karachi announces ADS Part-I result4 minutes ago
-
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges4 hours ago
-
Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 241 day ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase7 days ago
-
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, modern techniques7 days ago
-
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy7 days ago
-
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)9 days ago
-
68 students caught for cheating in HSC annual examinations11 days ago
-
IUB alumnus congratulated on being part of Pak-China joint satellite venture11 days ago
-
IIUI organises future leaders training program11 days ago
-
KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh HEC exhibition11 days ago