KU declares results of MA Final External Annual Exam 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi on Friday announced the results of various MA (Final) External, Annual Examination-2022.

The gazette shows that 477 candidates were registered for MA Economics (Final) exams and 423 students appeared in the papers of which two candidates cleared their exams with first division, 196 students with second division, and two candidates managed to pass their exams with third division. The overall pass percentage was 47.28 percent.

It also shows that 489 candidates were registered for MA IR exams of which 458 students appeared in the papers, 145 candidates were declared passed with first division, and 210 students with second division.

The overall pass percentage was 77.51 percent.

The gazette further shows that 66 candidates were registered and 61 students appeared in the MA Islamic History papers of which three candidates cleared the exam with first division and 12 students with second division. The overall pass percentage was 24.59 percent.