KU declares results of MA Previous External Annual Exam 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The University of Karachi Friday announced the results of various MA (Previous) External, Annual Examination-2022.

The gazette shows that 478 candidates were registered for MA Economics (Previous) exams, 400 students appeared and 170 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 42.50 percent.

It also shows that 444 candidates were registered for MA IR exams of which 392 students appeared and 245 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 62.50 percent.

The gazette further shows that 51 candidates were registered of which 49 students appeared in the MA Islamic History papers and eight students cleared the papers. The overall pass percentage was 16.33 percent.