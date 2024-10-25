Open Menu

KU Declares Results Of MBBS Supple Exams

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:56 PM

KU declares results of MBBS supple exams

The University of Karachi Friday announced the MBBS First Professional, Second Professional, and Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2024 results

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi Friday announced the MBBS First Professional, Second Professional, and Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2024 results.

The gazette shows that 15 candidates registered and appeared in the First Professional supplement exams, and all of them cleared their papers.

The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

It also shows that 12 students were registered and appeared in Second Professional supplement papers and all passed their exams. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

The gazette shows that 27 candidates registered and appeared in the Third Professional supplement exams and all cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi All

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price co ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal p ..

32 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Sale ..

34 seconds ago
 Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in ..

Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case

2 minutes ago
 CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services ..

CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps

2 minutes ago
 KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Pa ..

KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II

2 minutes ago
 2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions

2 minutes ago
Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

7 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firea ..

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education