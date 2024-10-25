KU Declares Results Of MBBS Supple Exams
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:56 PM
The University of Karachi Friday announced the MBBS First Professional, Second Professional, and Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2024 results
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi Friday announced the MBBS First Professional, Second Professional, and Third Professional, Supplementary Examination 2024 results.
The gazette shows that 15 candidates registered and appeared in the First Professional supplement exams, and all of them cleared their papers.
The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.
It also shows that 12 students were registered and appeared in Second Professional supplement papers and all passed their exams. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.
The gazette shows that 27 candidates registered and appeared in the Third Professional supplement exams and all cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 100 percent.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Karachi reviews measures for price control, prevention of illegal p ..
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman called on Punjab Governor Sardar Sale ..
Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case
CM’s "Maryam Ki Dastak" Program brings services to citizens' doorsteps
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II
2 held for keeping parrots in cruel conditions
Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum
Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..
Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
12-year-old girl killed, two children injured
Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing
More Stories From Education
-
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II2 minutes ago
-
Pak education statistics report highlights growth in institutions, enrollments4 minutes ago
-
Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 202449 minutes ago
-
Punjab University College show ‘Convergence’ concludes24 hours ago
-
AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy1 day ago
-
IBCC organizes conference on advancing tech-driven assessment solutions2 days ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme3 days ago
-
UVAS holds seminar on intellectual property rights4 days ago
-
Matric supplementary results to be announced on 30th6 days ago
-
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books8 days ago
-
Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf8 days ago
-
SAU organizes roadshow for Huawei ICT skills competition8 days ago