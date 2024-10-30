KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi has inducted the corporate, industrial, and private sectors and formed an Industrial Advisory board so that most departments can consider the market’s needs while revising and updating curriculum.

The faculty members, along with the field experts, look into the changes happening in the market and, with the help of their experience, foresee the future needs of the local and international markets so that they can prepare students accordingly.

These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing a conference held in connection with the World Pharmacists Day 2024 at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences on Wednesday.

The Karachi University Pharmacy Science Club of the KU Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences arranged the event which the renowned alumni, pharma companies, community hospitals, and others attended.

He mentioned that it is very necessary to bring necessary changes in the curriculum and make sure that students get a chance to work as interns during his or her studies so that they can learn from the lectures and work experience at the same time.

He highlighted the growing role of private institutions in various sectors can be witnessed in every field.

Dr Iraqi emphasized the need to develop curricula that address both current and future needs, equipping students with the necessary skills and informed the audience that the KU is working on these lines and getting better results from the market.

He noted that we must consider future requirements while designing our curriculum and instilling skills in our students. He underscored the importance of pharmacists, comparing them to the backbone of the healthcare sector.

He mentioned that it is crucial to understand the role of pharmacists, as they not only play a key role in the supply and preparation of medicines but also guide patients on the proper dosage and use of medications.

On this occasion, the former Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar encouraged attendees to embrace change.

He observed that we should not fear changes as every change brings improvement. He believes that Artificial Intelligence, which we see as a threat today, will protect us from many dangers in the future.

Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar highlighted the need for continuous updates to the curriculum to keep pace with advancements in pharmaceutical and health sciences, stressing the importance of involving all healthcare stakeholders in this process.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Haris Shoaib affirmed the faculty’s commitment to aligning its curriculum with industry needs. “Our faculty strives to keep its curriculum up-to-date with industry requirements, and it holds a unique position not just in Pakistan but globally.”