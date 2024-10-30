KU Develops Curricula To Address Current, Future Needs: KU VC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:06 PM
The University of Karachi has inducted the corporate, industrial, and private sectors and formed an Industrial Advisory Board so that most departments can consider the market’s needs while revising and updating curriculum
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The University of Karachi has inducted the corporate, industrial, and private sectors and formed an Industrial Advisory board so that most departments can consider the market’s needs while revising and updating curriculum.
The faculty members, along with the field experts, look into the changes happening in the market and, with the help of their experience, foresee the future needs of the local and international markets so that they can prepare students accordingly.
These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing a conference held in connection with the World Pharmacists Day 2024 at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences on Wednesday.
The Karachi University Pharmacy Science Club of the KU Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences arranged the event which the renowned alumni, pharma companies, community hospitals, and others attended.
He mentioned that it is very necessary to bring necessary changes in the curriculum and make sure that students get a chance to work as interns during his or her studies so that they can learn from the lectures and work experience at the same time.
He highlighted the growing role of private institutions in various sectors can be witnessed in every field.
Dr Iraqi emphasized the need to develop curricula that address both current and future needs, equipping students with the necessary skills and informed the audience that the KU is working on these lines and getting better results from the market.
He noted that we must consider future requirements while designing our curriculum and instilling skills in our students. He underscored the importance of pharmacists, comparing them to the backbone of the healthcare sector.
He mentioned that it is crucial to understand the role of pharmacists, as they not only play a key role in the supply and preparation of medicines but also guide patients on the proper dosage and use of medications.
On this occasion, the former Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar encouraged attendees to embrace change.
He observed that we should not fear changes as every change brings improvement. He believes that Artificial Intelligence, which we see as a threat today, will protect us from many dangers in the future.
Professor Dr Iqbal Azhar highlighted the need for continuous updates to the curriculum to keep pace with advancements in pharmaceutical and health sciences, stressing the importance of involving all healthcare stakeholders in this process.
The KU Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Haris Shoaib affirmed the faculty’s commitment to aligning its curriculum with industry needs. “Our faculty strives to keep its curriculum up-to-date with industry requirements, and it holds a unique position not just in Pakistan but globally.”
Recent Stories
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Commissioner Karachi reviews polio vaccination campaign
Govt striving to combat smog, says Marriyum Aurangzeb
AIG holds open court to solve public grievances
More Stories From Education
-
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals39 minutes ago
-
AIOU approves two new programs BS IR, Psychology2 hours ago
-
KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 202424 hours ago
-
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, college4 days ago
-
KU declares results of MBBS supple exams5 days ago
-
KU announces results of B.Com Regular, External Part-I, II5 days ago
-
Pak education statistics report highlights growth in institutions, enrollments5 days ago
-
Sindh University extends admissions deadline to Nov 4, 20245 days ago
-
Punjab University College show ‘Convergence’ concludes6 days ago
-
AIOU establishes museum to preserve 50 Years of historical legacy6 days ago
-
IBCC organizes conference on advancing tech-driven assessment solutions7 days ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University launches student recognition programme8 days ago