KU extends deadline for submitting application for entry test-based online admissions 2021 till Dec 04

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for submission of application forms of the entry-test based online admissions 2021 in bachelors and masters program, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), BA/LLB (five years program) Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning program) till December 04, 2020.

The in-charge Directorate Admissions, KU, Dr Saima Akhtar on Wednesday said that students would get relevant admission details, online admission form, prospectus, and admission related guidelines from the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

She advised them to upload/submit the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal till December 04, 2020.