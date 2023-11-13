KU extends last date of submission of entry test-based online admission forms till Nov 23

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The University of Karachi has extended the last date of submission of online admission forms for the morning program 2024 till November 23, 2023, the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said on Monday.

She mentioned that the University of Karachi has announced the entry test-based online admissions for the academic year 2024 for the morning session in BS, B.Ed (H), and B.E., programs as well as in Doctor of Physical Therapy, Department of Visual Studies, and Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program).

She advised that applicants should fill in and submit their admission form along with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal by November 23, 2023.

She shared that for the first time, the University of Karachi has launched a four-year BS degree program in sports business Management.

She said that admissions in four-year degree programs in BS, B. Ed (H), and B.E., are available in the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration (BBA), B.E. Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science — (BSCS) and (BSSE) — Split 2 +2 Chinese, Criminology, education, Environmental Studies, food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education, Sports Business Management and B. Ed (H) Teacher Education, and Visual Studies, and Doctor of Physical Therapy (five-year program) and Doctor of Pharmacy (five-year program) in morning and evening shifts.

Dr Saima Akhtar mentioned that students applying to four and five-year bachelor programs in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 50 marks in their Higher Secondary school Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the department.

The test will be held on November 26, 2023, while the admit cards will be uploaded by November 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, she said that candidates appearing in the Doctor of Pharmacy entry test should have at least 60 percent marks in the pre-medical intermediate examination or equivalent exams.

Dr Saima Akhtar added that students, who are planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test else they will not be considered for admission.

According to her, the entry test for the BS first year and other programs will be held on December 03, 2023, and the admit cards will be uploaded by November 30, 2023..

She informed that the KU would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

She advised students to visit the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) to access information regarding admissions including eligibility requirements, online admission form, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar shared that the Helpline Desk has been established at the Silver Jubilee Gate which will facilitate the aspiring candidates and their parents from 09:30 am to 4 pm.