KU, Iranian University sign MoU to collaborate in developing joint academic programs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 09:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The University of Karachi and Iranian University Shahed University inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in developing joint academic programs.
Prof Dr Iman Zamani and the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat on Monday.
As per the MoU, both universities agreed to team up in exchange for faculty and students for academic and research purposes, said a statement on Monday.
KU and Shahed University also agreed to share relevant academic data, publications, and information. They would provide access to research laboratories and accommodate the provision of necessary facilities. They will also collaborate in research projects, joint conferences, seminars, workshops and other such activities.
The International Affairs Director for President Shahed University, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran Prof Dr Iman Zamani, and the KU Chairperson of the Department of Political Science Prof Dr Muhammad Ali are appointed as the focal persons for this MoU.
The KU Registrar Profe Dr Abdul Waheed, the KU Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum, the KU Dean of Faculty of Science Prof Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, KU Dean of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, KU Dean of Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Zaeema Asrar Mohiuddin, Prof Dr Shagufta Ishtiyaque, Prof Dr Samina Saeed, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Dr Mahboob Hassan Muqaddam, Dr Jawwad Haider, Dr Mohsin Ali, KU senior medical officer Dr Wafa Altaf, medical consultant Dr Akmal Waheed, KU Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain and the team, as well as Prof Dr Iman Zamani, Senior Advisor to the University’s President Shahed University Dr Mohammad Hossein Nohekhan, Representative of Shahed University Dr Syed Farman Ali Shah Rizvi, Riaz Hussain and others were also present on this occasion.
