KU issues admission lists for academic session 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday uploaded the admission lists for the academic session 2025 and informed the students to submit admission fees from December 09 to 17, 2024.

According to KU in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar, the admission lists for BS (Morning Program), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy, BE, and BEd (Hons) programs have been released.

She mentioned that students whose names appear on these lists can submit their admission fees from December 9 to 17, 2024, between 10 am and 3 pm.

Students should print the enrollment fee voucher and enrollment form from their online portal and get their documents verified at the admission committee counters to be set up in the gymnasium hall at the University of Karachi.

She said that the admission fees can only be submitted in cash at the Bank Alfalah Islamic counter located in the KU Gym and no other banks are authorized to collect the admission fees.

Additionally, Professor Dr Saima mentioned that students unsatisfied with the admission lists can submit their claim forms through their online portal from November 27 to 29, 2024.

She added that students are advised to submit claim forms only if they meet the closing percentage, test score, and departmental eligibility criteria issued by the University of Karachi. For more information, students can visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk, where all relevant details are available.