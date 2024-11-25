Open Menu

KU Issues Admission Lists For Academic Session 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 10:13 PM

KU issues admission lists for academic session 2025

The University of Karachi on Monday uploaded the admission lists for the academic session 2025 and informed the students to submit admission fees from December 09 to 17, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday uploaded the admission lists for the academic session 2025 and informed the students to submit admission fees from December 09 to 17, 2024.

According to KU in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhtar, the admission lists for BS (Morning Program), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy, BE, and BEd (Hons) programs have been released.

She mentioned that students whose names appear on these lists can submit their admission fees from December 9 to 17, 2024, between 10 am and 3 pm.

Students should print the enrollment fee voucher and enrollment form from their online portal and get their documents verified at the admission committee counters to be set up in the gymnasium hall at the University of Karachi.

She said that the admission fees can only be submitted in cash at the Bank Alfalah Islamic counter located in the KU Gym and no other banks are authorized to collect the admission fees.

Additionally, Professor Dr Saima mentioned that students unsatisfied with the admission lists can submit their claim forms through their online portal from November 27 to 29, 2024.

She added that students are advised to submit claim forms only if they meet the closing percentage, test score, and departmental eligibility criteria issued by the University of Karachi. For more information, students can visit www.uokadmission.edu.pk, where all relevant details are available.

Related Topics

Karachi Visit Doctor November December Bank Alfalah Limited Karachi University All From

Recent Stories

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts ..

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

45 seconds ago
 Construction work on roads ongoing in various area ..

Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi

46 seconds ago
 Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-da ..

Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudh ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to d ..

1 hour ago
 Political parties protest delay in construction of ..

Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand

1 hour ago
 Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal su ..

Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal surplus recorded at Rs.1.8 trill ..

1 hour ago
PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by pro ..

PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors

1 hour ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women

1 hour ago
 Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident

1 hour ago
 Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on ..

Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif

1 hour ago
 Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

1 hour ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education