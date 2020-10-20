KU issues schedule for registration of MA/ Double MA External

(@FahadShabbir)

Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Tuesday announced the schedule for submission of the registration forms for External MA/Double MA and improvement of division 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):Controller of Examinations, University of Karachi, Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, on Tuesday announced the schedule for submission of the registration forms for External MA/Double MA and improvement of division 2019.

He said that online payment facility is available for submitting fee throughout the country. He further said that students could download the examination form and fee voucher from the official website of KU (www.

uok.edu.pk) while the registration fees is Rs. 4100/-, which would be submitted at UBL, HBL, MCB, NBP and Sindh Bank Limited till November 19.

The KU Controller of Examinations said that students could deposit their registration forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at room No. 8 of Registration Unit (External), located at Old Administration Block, KU.

Meanwhile, he said that in case of change of subject would be allowed after payment of Rs. 1000/-.