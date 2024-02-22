- Home
KU KIBGE Arrange Awareness Session On Personnel Reliability: Safety Of Community At Large
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 07:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Dr. A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, University of Karachi, arranged an awareness session on “Personnel Reliability: Safety of Community at Large” at its Jinnah Auditorium on Thursday.
Around 41 esteemed faculty members from 11 different departments and institutions, in the field of biological sciences, actively participated in the discussion session.
They were informed that personnel reliability is a new concept for academia and this awareness session was just the beginning of the future implementation of this program.
The main objectives of a personnel reliability awareness session were to enable active participation of the workforce to effectively drive and improve the bio-safety and bio-security culture at an organization as well as to effectively address bio-security concerns without hindering the pace of life science research.
Professor Dr Afsheen Aman and Professor Dr Sitwat Zehra were the main resource persons for this event.
They emphasized that responsible conduct is not just a responsibility of the leadership but in reality, it is a collective effort of every member of the society to make sure that everyone is safe. The sessions consisted of interactive activities and all participants were delighted to attend the session.
In the concluding session, the President of the Pakistan Biological Safety Association Professor Saeed Khan mentioned that the PBSA is propagating the culture of safety in Pakistani academia.
Dean of Faculty of Science Professor Dr Masarrat Jahan Yousuf also highlighted the importance of scientific research and the safety issues related to this field.
Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi graced the occasion and encouraged the faculty members to be more responsible while conducting research in the field of biological sciences.
