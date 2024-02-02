Open Menu

KU Senate Meeting Postpones

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

KU Senate meeting postpones

The Registrar University of Karachi on Friday stated that the KU Senate meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 06, 2021, has been postponed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Registrar University of Karachi on Friday stated that the KU Senate meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 06, 2021, has been postponed.

He said that the Senate members would be informed about the new date later.

According to him, the decision was taken in pursuance of the notification number SO(U) U&B/Misc/23-411/2024/164 dated 01-02-2024 issued by the Universities of Boards Department Sindh. The University of Karachi will remain closed with effect from February 06 to 09, 2024 due to the General Elections 2024.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Senate February Karachi University From

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

13 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

14 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

14 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

17 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

17 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

17 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

17 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

16 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education