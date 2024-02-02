KU Senate Meeting Postpones
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Registrar University of Karachi on Friday stated that the KU Senate meeting scheduled for Tuesday, February 06, 2021, has been postponed.
He said that the Senate members would be informed about the new date later.
According to him, the decision was taken in pursuance of the notification number SO(U) U&B/Misc/23-411/2024/164 dated 01-02-2024 issued by the Universities of Boards Department Sindh. The University of Karachi will remain closed with effect from February 06 to 09, 2024 due to the General Elections 2024.
