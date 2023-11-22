Open Menu

KU Syndicate Meeting Approves F&PC Minutes, Budget

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 06:31 PM

KU Syndicate meeting approves F&PC minutes, budget

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Syndicate meeting held at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Syndicate meeting held at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

The KU Syndicate members approved the minutes, reports, and budget presented by the Finance and Planning Committee and suggested that all the documents related to the budget and financial matters should be presented in a book form for the members of the Syndicate.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate nominated its member Professor Dr Wasim Qazi as a member of the Syndicate on the board of Governors of the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Research Centre for three years.

Moreover, the Syndicate nominated its other member Professor Dr Nusrat Idress as a member of the Syndicate on the Advanced Study Research Board for three years.

The KU Syndicate meeting also approved the recommendation and implementation of resolutions of the Syndicate meeting held on April 03, 2023, and also approved the resolutions of the KU Academic Council meetings held on October 04, and November 14, 2022.

Furthermore, the KU Syndicate approves the appointment of Dr Muhammad Yasir as a chairman in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr Naeem Ahmed in the Department of International Relations, Dr Sadiq Ali Khan in the Department of Computer Science, Dr Faheem Akbar in the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Dr Raffat Parveen Siddiqui in the Department of library and Information Science, Dr Muhammad Nadeemullah in the Department of Social Work, Dr Safia Urooj in Department of Teacher education, while Dr Zehra Manzoor has been appointed as the Director Dr Zafar H. Zaidi National Center for Proteomics, and Professor Dr Muhammad Javed Iqbal as the Director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology for three years.

The KU Syndicate meeting also approved the recommendations of the selection boards held for the departments of Arabic, psychology, botany, economics, criminology, the Center of Excellence for women’s Studies, centre for plant conservation, physiology, social work, and Persian.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Education Budget Agriculture April October November Women Karachi University All Arab

Recent Stories

Power theft detected at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal ..

Power theft detected at Koozi Haleem Shop in Royal Park

4 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

ADC Kohat visits Service Delivery Center

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for expediting action against profite ..

Commissioner for expediting action against profiteers in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children's ..

Function held in Khairpur to mark World Children's Day

8 minutes ago
 Railways minister unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

Railways minister unveils 'Rabita' Mobile App

8 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in pol ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in police custody

4 minutes ago
Minister advises students to keep themselves updat ..

Minister advises students to keep themselves updated about developments in Micro ..

4 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in 70 days

4 minutes ago
 Butt Club wins Kabaddi match

Butt Club wins Kabaddi match

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt decides to ban sub-leasing of all Auqaf ..

Sindh govt decides to ban sub-leasing of all Auqaf dept properties

4 minutes ago
 Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

Smog: 3 boilers sealed, 9 vehicles challaned

19 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes ' ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organizes 'Voter Education' seminars

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Education