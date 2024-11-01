KU, TMC Gulshan Town Sign MoU To Enhance Infrastructure
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 06:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) University of Karachi and TMC Gulshan Town on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance University's infrastructure, in a ceremony, held at the KU.
Vice Chancellor KU, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Chairman of TMC Gulshan Town Dr. Fauad were others were in attendance on the occasion, said a statement.
The MoU outlines a one-year collaborative agreement, effective immediately, with a focus on key infrastructure improvements across the campus.
The KU will facilitate access and provide necessary support for the projects, while TMC Gulshan Town will oversee the design, funding, management, and execution. Restructuring and carpeting of roads, installation of new pathway lighting, and renovation of garden spaces would be executed.
