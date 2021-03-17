KU to accept BA External Annual Examination 2020 forms, fees till April 01

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Husain announced that the KU would accept the examination forms and fees of BA (External) Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division till April 01, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ):The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Husain announced that the KU would accept the examination forms and fees of BA (External) Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division till April 01, 2021.

He mentioned that the candidates appearing in the BA part-I or II papers would pay fees of Rs4, 850/- whereas candidates of both parts would submit fees of Rs8, 450/-.

According to the KU Controller of Examinations, candidates, who were registered in 2014 or earlier and would like to appear in BA External Annual Examinations 2020, would have to deposit fees of Rs3, 000/- in addition to their normal exam fees.

He directed the students to submit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the bank booths and branches located at the Silver Jubilee Gate after endorsement from the Examination Unit Counter No:1 situated at the Silver Jubilee Gate of the university.

The examination forms are available against the payment of Rs100/- only at the booths and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah situated in the KU.