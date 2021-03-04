KU to accept B.Com regular examination forms, fee

(@FahadShabbir)

University of Karachi's Controller of Examinations Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain Thursday said that the KU would accept the examination forms and fees of BCom (Regular) Part-I, II, and both parts annual examinations 2020 till March 09th, 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):University of Karachi's Controller of Examinations Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain Thursday said that the KU would accept the examination forms and fees of BCom (Regular) Part-I, II, and both parts annual examinations 2020 till March 09th, 2021.

He said that students of BCom (Regular) Part-I or II would pay Rs. 6,725/- as a fees whereas students of both parts would pay fees of Rs.

11,850/-, according to a news release.

The examination forms were available at campus branches of National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs. 100/- only.

He added that candidates, who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier could appear in the annual exams by paying Rs. 3,000/- as a fine to the normal examination fee while they would be required to appear as per the existing syllabus.