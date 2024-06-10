KU VC appreciates students, faculty for presenting innovative projects in Sindh HEC exhibition

The University of Karachi organized a special ceremony to appreciate and celebrate the dedication, and innovative projects of its students and faculty members, who have participated in the 3rd Sindh Higher Education Commission exhibition

As many as 18 impressive projects were presented by the students from various departments and institutes mainly from clinical psychology, chemistry, pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences, and others.

A post-event celebration ceremony was held at the KU Rangoonwala Auditorium of the Applied Economics Research Centre on Monday to encourage their enthusiastic efforts.

The event was planned to create a culture of sharing innovative ideas on the campus to build a multidisciplinary research community and promote commercialization.

KU Director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain informed the audience that the Sindh HEC organized a research and technology showcase-2024 at Expo Centre aiming to foster links between the industry and academia and align them with technological advancements and industry needs.

She mentioned that the KU has submitted 34 projects of which 18 projects were selected for display in the exhibition and today’s ceremony is held in honor of students and faculty members who presented projects in Sindh HEC Showcase-2024.

She shared that the faculty of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences presented the maximum number of projects and added that all 18 projects would be projected soon in Islamabad in the next stage.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi lauded the students' and faculty members’ projects and expressed that we cannot achieve our economic goals without creative thinking and innovation.

He urged heavy investment in research, science and technology and observed that innovation would play a key role in the development of society.

“As teachers, we do not do justice to our responsibilities and profession. We are among the most populous countries in the world, but we are far behind the innovations made in the least populated and small countries.”

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further said that our students and faculty must utilize their passion and skills to achieve their goals.

KU Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, the Dean of Faculty of Science Professor Dr Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, the Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Professor Dr Muhammad Harris Shoaib, faculty members, and students were present on this occasion.

At the end of the ceremony, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi presented shields and certificates to the students who have presented their projects in the recently held Sindh HEC exhibition.