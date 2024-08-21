KU VC Inaugurates Drip Irrigation System At Pharmacy Chowk
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated a 1.35 kilometer-long irrigation system on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated a 1.35 kilometer-long irrigation system on Wednesday.
This system will be used to water plants from Pharmacy Chowk to the KU Maskan Gate. The newly installed drip irrigation system has 16 mini-hydrants which will help in watering the plants on both sides of the roads.
The KU is already using a similar system in the Botanic Garden and at the Silver Jubilee Gate. Through this system, plants present at the remote locations will also get enough water and it will also help in saving fuel costs and omission of carbon from the vehicles which are used to water plants in different locations of the campus.
On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khaldi Iraqi shared that water is a precious asset and drip irrigation system is an effective way to save time, money, and water.
He said that the private sector is coming forward to help the KU which is a very good initiative. He hoped that with the public-private partnership system, the KU management could launch new projects and uplift the existing schemes.
Along with the Managing Director of the Adamjee Dura Built Nadeem Ali Adamjee, General Secretary Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam, Deputy CEO PharmEvo Syed Jamshed Ahmed, and others, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi planted a sapling in the KU Staff Club, and later guests and others planted saplings nearby the Pharmacy Chowk.
The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that plantation is very necessary for the country and the city as we are among the countries that are affected by climate change. The unexpected weather conditions are disturbing the whole world and Pakistan is one of the countries that is affected by natural disasters, and that is why we have to take revolutionary measures to deal with climate change.
He mentioned that the KU is highlighting the importance and need of plantation through its continuous plantation drives and engaging private sectors, and its students so that more parts of the city and country get plants.
The GS Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam said that the University of Karachi has a large number of trees and now the Dua Foundation is promoting fruit and flowering plants and trees on the campus.
He hopes that in the next few years, the KU’s students will see many types of flowering trees and plants in different parts of the campus.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Education
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU10 hours ago
-
OCAS receives over 200,000 application for intermediate admissions1 day ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees1 day ago
-
AIOU opens admissions in matric, FA certificate courses1 day ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees2 days ago
-
Sargodha University to receive Rs 100m for nurturing student business ideas5 days ago
-
PU declares 4-year BS programme results12 days ago
-
Punjab University sets up summer camp in China19 days ago
-
PU, University of Lahore ink MoU to collaborate for research19 days ago
-
Distribution of textbooks to government schools will start from July 3122 days ago
-
Punjab govt to launch internship program for students22 days ago
-
Third Batch of COMSTECH-Indonesia Research Fellowship Program completes22 days ago