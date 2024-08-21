KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated a 1.35 kilometer-long irrigation system on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated a 1.35 kilometer-long irrigation system on Wednesday.

This system will be used to water plants from Pharmacy Chowk to the KU Maskan Gate. The newly installed drip irrigation system has 16 mini-hydrants which will help in watering the plants on both sides of the roads.

The KU is already using a similar system in the Botanic Garden and at the Silver Jubilee Gate. Through this system, plants present at the remote locations will also get enough water and it will also help in saving fuel costs and omission of carbon from the vehicles which are used to water plants in different locations of the campus.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khaldi Iraqi shared that water is a precious asset and drip irrigation system is an effective way to save time, money, and water.

He said that the private sector is coming forward to help the KU which is a very good initiative. He hoped that with the public-private partnership system, the KU management could launch new projects and uplift the existing schemes.

Along with the Managing Director of the Adamjee Dura Built Nadeem Ali Adamjee, General Secretary Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam, Deputy CEO PharmEvo Syed Jamshed Ahmed, and others, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi planted a sapling in the KU Staff Club, and later guests and others planted saplings nearby the Pharmacy Chowk.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that plantation is very necessary for the country and the city as we are among the countries that are affected by climate change. The unexpected weather conditions are disturbing the whole world and Pakistan is one of the countries that is affected by natural disasters, and that is why we have to take revolutionary measures to deal with climate change.

He mentioned that the KU is highlighting the importance and need of plantation through its continuous plantation drives and engaging private sectors, and its students so that more parts of the city and country get plants.

The GS Dua Foundation Dr Faiyaz Alam said that the University of Karachi has a large number of trees and now the Dua Foundation is promoting fruit and flowering plants and trees on the campus.

He hopes that in the next few years, the KU’s students will see many types of flowering trees and plants in different parts of the campus.