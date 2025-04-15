KU VC inaugurates international psychological conference

The Department of Psychology of the University of Karachi organized a two-day international conference on the evolving landscape of psychological sciences at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the two day long international conference. During his address, he mentioned that psychological science has come a long way with its greater transformation.

“Today, psychology is not just about the mind in isolation; it is an interdisciplinary nexus, intersecting with technology, genetics, social policy, and even climate science.”

He observed that technologies keep changing. Today, we have realized that in fast-changing technologies, we have to adapt ourselves and the different subjects; they have to respond accordingly, and particularly, we are talking about artificial intelligence and what impact it will have in terms of study.

He shared that AI or different things provided us an opportunity to have a better understanding of human behavior, but at the same time, it posed greater challenges as well. The sense we have to apply the emerging knowledge applied in terms of understanding human behavior.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi advised that psychology must embrace diverse cultural perspectives to avoid western-centric biases.He believed that the focus should be more on the indigenous development of psychological models related to our own culture.

He added that urgent attentions need to be placed on climate change and its anxiety, pandemic trauma, and refugee mental health demands.

The KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum expressed that the psychological activity would be addressed more properly and that there should be some collaboration at the local and international level.

The research collaboration will surely give more opportunities to our students so that we can properly address the challenges that have been faced by the Pakistani society, shed added.

The KU Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik said that during these two days, speakers will explore, deliberate, and celebrate the dynamic evolution of psychological sciences at the psychology colloquium.

She said that today, psychology stands at a fascinating crossroads, interweaving traditional theories with cutting-edge advancements in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, cross-cultural studies, and socio-emotional health.

She added that we all need to emphasize the role of psychologists as advocates for policy change that is the dire need of the present and future as well.

Professor Dr Andree Woodcock from Centre for Arts, Memory and Communities, Institute of Creative Cultures, Coventry University, UK addressed the topic of gender inequality in research, causes, consequences, responsibilities, and practical actions to address it.

Dr Muhammad Shameel Khan of School of Economics and Social Sciences, Institute of Business Administration talked about integrating psychoanalytic thinking into mainstream practice-challenges and opportunities.

Gabriella Ibba from University of East London highlighted contextualizing the genocidal assault in the Gaza strip: the impact of settler colonialism on Palestinians individuals and communities.

Dr Afsheen Anwer of Dr Malak Psychology Group, Toronto, Canada shared the scope of culturally adopted psychotherapy in Pakistan.

They observed that such events could help in addressing some intractable challenges based on our understanding of human behavior. They shared that from health and well-being to work and climate crisis, psychological research can undoubtedly contribute to finding solutions.

According to them, the psychology colloquium is an important platform for discussion and meetings among academic experts and professionals. It acts as a bridge for knowledge exchange on the latest advancements in diverse topics.

On this occasion, Professor Dr Farah Iqbal of KU’s Psychology Department mentioned that a new horizon of psychology is to work on prevention as compared to just focusing on nicotine. Psychologists see psychology to work in the future as we are in the era of technology, and we have to work on that otherwise, we will be lagging behind.

During the two day international event, different plenary and academic sessions, panel discussions, and ignite presentations will focus on different topics.

The students, research scholars and faculty members of the University of Karachi, KU’s Institute of Clinical Psychology, Hamdard University, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology University, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Institute of Professional Psychology, Bahria University, Karachi Campus, Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University presented their papers on various topics.