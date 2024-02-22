KU VC Inaugurates Pharmacy At Karachi University Medical Center
Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the pharmacy at the KU Medical Center on Thursday
He expressed that the role of pharmacists is very important and they are legally authorized to monitor the quality of medicines.
Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the administration is trying to provide the best facilities to the teachers, students, and administrative staff and hoped that with the establishment of the pharmacy in the Karachi University Medical Center quality and doctor-prescribed medicines would be available all the time.
On this occasion, Kashif Farid of Health Hands Pharmacy said that all the medicines are being purchased directly from standard companies to avoid substandard medicines.
He said that currently a 12 percent discount is being given on medicines but in a few months this discount will be increased to 20 percent.
Earlier, a Medical consultant at KU Medical Center Dr Akmal Waheed said that an app has been created by Health Hands Pharmacy for the students of the University of Karachi. Similarly, the employees can also order medicines in their respective departments through this app and phone, and people living on the campus can also order medicines at their homes through the facility of free delivery.
Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Faiyaz Vaid, Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabasim, Senior Medical Officer Dr Wafa Altaf, heads of various departments, teachers, and a large number of the administrative staff were present.
