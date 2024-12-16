KU VC visits admission fee counters in university

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday visited the counters established in KU’s Gymnasium Hall to review the admission fees and document verification for the Morning Program Admissions 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday visited the counters established in KU’s Gymnasium Hall to review the admission fees and document verification for the Morning Program Admissions 2025.

The in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhter, and the Controller of Examinations Syed Zafar Hussain, and others were present on this occasion.

During the visit, VC Iraqi interacted with students and their parents regarding the facilities provided.

The parents and students appreciated the arrangements and noted that the courteous staff of the university was present not only for guidance but also for consultation regarding admissions, which was a commendable initiative.

Professor Dr Saima Akhter informed the VC that 30 counters have been set up for the convenience of students, from obtaining forms to submitting fees at the bank counter in the gym, all procedures are being conducted smoothly.

At the admission camp, 20 teachers and 30 non-teaching staff members are continuously engaged in guiding students.

Additionally, a special help desk has been set up for students and parents who require specific guidance and consultation.

Furthermore, a large number of deserving students are benefiting from the Students Admissions Fund (SAF) counter.

This fund is established for students who wish to pursue higher education but are unable to pay fees due to financial difficulties. After verifying the documents of these students, their fee payment was ensured through the SAF.