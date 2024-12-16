KU VC Visits Admission Fee Counters In University
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:34 PM
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday visited the counters established in KU’s Gymnasium Hall to review the admission fees and document verification for the Morning Program Admissions 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Monday visited the counters established in KU’s Gymnasium Hall to review the admission fees and document verification for the Morning Program Admissions 2025.
The in-charge of the Directorate of Admissions Professor Dr Saima Akhter, and the Controller of Examinations Syed Zafar Hussain, and others were present on this occasion.
During the visit, VC Iraqi interacted with students and their parents regarding the facilities provided.
The parents and students appreciated the arrangements and noted that the courteous staff of the university was present not only for guidance but also for consultation regarding admissions, which was a commendable initiative.
Professor Dr Saima Akhter informed the VC that 30 counters have been set up for the convenience of students, from obtaining forms to submitting fees at the bank counter in the gym, all procedures are being conducted smoothly.
At the admission camp, 20 teachers and 30 non-teaching staff members are continuously engaged in guiding students.
Additionally, a special help desk has been set up for students and parents who require specific guidance and consultation.
Furthermore, a large number of deserving students are benefiting from the Students Admissions Fund (SAF) counter.
This fund is established for students who wish to pursue higher education but are unable to pay fees due to financial difficulties. After verifying the documents of these students, their fee payment was ensured through the SAF.
Recent Stories
KP Governor inaugurates modern facilities at Regional Passport Office DI Khan
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD
Court accepts bails of Sher Afzal, Shoaib Shaheen
Senate adopts motion to refer International Institute of Technology, Culture and ..
Governor KP approves summary of Shafqat Ayaz as SACM
KU VC visits admission fee counters in university
ATC discharges 61 PTI activists from protest case
Punjab University exams postponed
IIUI marks World Day of Arabic Language
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate first phase of Dhee Rani progra ..
Play on environmental challenges performed at GCU
FBISE organizes Science Exhibition 2024 for HSSC students
More Stories From Education
-
KU VC visits admission fee counters in university2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University exams postponed1 minute ago
-
IIUI marks World Day of Arabic Language2 minutes ago
-
King Saud University and IMC Krems University sign cooperation agreement17 minutes ago
-
SALU signs MoU with American Institute of Pakistan Studies17 minutes ago
-
UoT students awarded certificates, cash prizes in competitions of NAB3 days ago
-
Federal Board organise national conference on examination system3 days ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela4 days ago
-
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'4 days ago
-
Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spent : Lt Gen Babar Ift ..4 days ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates 19th Karachi International Book Fair4 days ago
-
Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur4 days ago