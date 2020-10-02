KUBS extends deadline for submission of admission forms of MBA evening programs till Oct 06

(@FahadShabbir)

The Karachi University Business School (KUBS) Friday extended the deadline for submission of admission forms in Masters in Business Administration (1.5 years and 2.5 years) and Executive MBA Evening Program 2020 till October 06,2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi University business school (KUBS) Friday extended the deadline for submission of admission forms in Masters in Business Administration (1.5 years and 2.5 years) and Executive MBA Evening Program 2020 till October 06,2020.

In a statement issued here, it was revealed that the admissions in MBA (1.5 years and 2.5 years) are available in Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, Marketing, Islamic Banking and Finance (offered in 1.5 years program only), Finance and Investments, and Project and Industrial Management (offered in 2.

5 years program only).

Meanwhile, the KUBS is also offering admissions in a 2.5 years Executive MBA (Evening Program).

The interested candidates are advised to download and submit the admission form available on the website (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

The admission processing fee of Rs 3,000 must be paid at any UBL branch through an online generated fee voucher which is also available at www.uokadmission.edu.pk.