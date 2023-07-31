Lahore BISE  announces matriculation results today  

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2023) The Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Monday announced matriculation results 2023.

The students can check the results here: B.I.S.E Lahore, SSC (First Annual) Examination , 2023 result Page (biselahore.

The students can also check the results manually by using the official gazettes that would be published soon by all the boards in Punjab.

Matric Result through SMS:

The students can also send their roll numbers at 800291 to check their results by using their cell phones.

Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards announced the results of SSC (10th Class) Annual Examination 2023 today.