Lahore Board announces results of matriculation exam

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) Lahore board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced result of matric.

Lahore Board Chairman Prof Dr. Mirza Habib has announced the results. The success rate was 66 per cent in the overall results. The Girls left the boys behind as totat 77 percent were the girls who passed the exam while the boys were only 57 percent who passed the matriculation exam.

The Chairman said that 1095 marks were the highest marks in this result and there are only two students who secured these marks.

He stated the second was at 1094 marks and there were total three students who got these marks.

Habib said there are total ten students who got 1093 marks and they stood at the third position.

The Board Chairman was of the view that total 1,85,000 students took part in matriculation exams, 1,33,000 students passed it while rest of 55, 841 students could not pass the exams.

He said that the result of matriculation exam was prepared by the government teachers. He stated that they were working on reforms for examination system.

The Chairman also said that Matric exams were held between May 10 to June 11 and now the results could be checked via SMS or online through the website.