Lahore Board declares Inter result with pass percentage 99.43 under grading system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore declared class XII (Intermediate) Annual Examinations 2020 result showing a pass percentage of 99.43 at a press conference, here on Tuesday.

As many as 191,280 candidates had applied for the examination out of which 163,969 passed the examination in the results which was announced by Chairman BISE Lahore Professor Riaz Hashmi. Out of the 191,280 candidates who applied, 26374 had appeared in the special examination.

Unlike the previous years, no position-holders were announced this year as the Punjab government had decided to award grading system in Matric and intermediate examination in order to ensure that no student is deprived of his/her right.

In Science Group, total 58125 candidates applied out of which 57978 were declared successful with pass percentage of 99.78 percent in this group.

In Humanities Group, 60694 candidates had applied out of which passed 60032 were declared successful with pass percentage of 98.91 percent in this group.

Practical examination of Intermediate students, this year, were not conducted due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province and the candidates were awarded marks in the practical examination proportionate to the marks in theory. At least 50 percent marks were awarded to the students while the candidates who got 96 percent marks in a subject, they were awarded full marks in the practical.

This year the government had to cancel practical portion of the Matriculation Annual Examinations 2020 because of the Covid-19 while rest of the exams were completely cancelled and the government had to announce a promotion policy for such students.

Under the Grades system, candidates securing 880+ marks have been awarded A+ grade (Exceptional) while students with less than 440 marks have been placed in E grade (Satisfactory). Candidates bagging 770-879 marks are awarded A grade (Excellent), 660-769 are awarded B grade (Very Good) while candidates securing 440-549 marks have been given D grade (Fair) and C grade is awarded to candidates with 550-659 marks.