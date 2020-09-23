UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Board Declares Inter Result With Pass Percentage 99.43 Under Grading System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:23 AM

Lahore Board declares Inter result with pass percentage 99.43 under grading system

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared class XII (Intermediate) Annual Examinations 2020 result showing a pass percentage of 99.43 at a press conference, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Lahore declared class XII (Intermediate) Annual Examinations 2020 result showing a pass percentage of 99.43 at a press conference, here on Tuesday.

As many as 191,280 candidates had applied for the examination out of which 163,969 passed the examination in the results which was announced by Chairman BISE Lahore Professor Riaz Hashmi. Out of the 191,280 candidates who applied, 26374 had appeared in the special examination.

Unlike the previous years, no position-holders were announced this year as the Punjab government had decided to award grading system in Matric and intermediate examination in order to ensure that no student is deprived of his/her right.

In Science Group, total 58125 candidates applied out of which 57978 were declared successful with pass percentage of 99.78 percent in this group.

In Humanities Group, 60694 candidates had applied out of which passed 60032 were declared successful with pass percentage of 98.91 percent in this group.

Practical examination of Intermediate students, this year, were not conducted due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province and the candidates were awarded marks in the practical examination proportionate to the marks in theory. At least 50 percent marks were awarded to the students while the candidates who got 96 percent marks in a subject, they were awarded full marks in the practical.

This year the government had to cancel practical portion of the Matriculation Annual Examinations 2020 because of the Covid-19 while rest of the exams were completely cancelled and the government had to announce a promotion policy for such students.

Under the Grades system, candidates securing 880+ marks have been awarded A+ grade (Exceptional) while students with less than 440 marks have been placed in E grade (Satisfactory). Candidates bagging 770-879 marks are awarded A grade (Excellent), 660-769 are awarded B grade (Very Good) while candidates securing 440-549 marks have been given D grade (Fair) and C grade is awarded to candidates with 550-659 marks.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Student BISE BISE Lahore 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

3 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

3 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

3 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

3 minutes ago

UNGA president calls for renewing 'collective comm ..

11 minutes ago

Niger opposition leader sees no obstacle to presid ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.