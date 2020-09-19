Lahore Board declares matric result with pass percentage 71.51 under grading system

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared class X (Matric) Annual Examinations 2020 result showing a pas percentage of 71.51 under the newly introduced grading system during a solemn ceremony here on Saturday

As many as 237,149 candidates had appeared in the exams out of which 169,596 passed the examination in the results which was announced by Chairman BISE Lahore Prof. Riaz Hashmi.

Unlike the previous years, no position-holders were announced this year as the Punjab government had decided to award grading system in matric and intermediate examinations in order to ensure that no student is deprived of his or her right.

In Science Group, total 166,364 candidates appeared out of which 132,678 were declared successful with pass percentage of 79.75 percent in this group.

In Humanities Group 70785 candidates had appeared out of which passed 36918 were declared successful with pass percentage of 52.16 percent in this group.

Practical examination of matric students, this year, were not conducted due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the province and the candidates were awarded marks in the practical examination proportionate to the marks in theory. At least 50 percent marks were awarded to the students while the candidates who got 96 percent marks in a subject, they were awarded full marks in the practical.

This year the government had to cancel practical portion of the Matriculation Annual Examinations 2020 because of the COVID-19 while rest of the exams were completely cancelled and the government had to announce a promotion policy for such students.

Under the grading system, candidates securing 880+ marks have been awarded A+ grade while students with less than 440 marks have been placed in E grade. Candidates bagging 770-879 marks are awarded A grade, 660-769 are awarded B grade while candidates securing 440-549 marks have been given D grade and C grade is awarded to candidates with 550-659 marks.