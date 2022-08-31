UrduPoint.com

Lahore Board Declares Matric Result With Pass Percentage 66.37

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore declared class X (matric) annual examination 2022 result showing a pass percentage of 66.37, here on Wednesday

Mariyum Yousuf and Saba Sadiq topped the result with marks of 1095/1100 each while three students shared the second most Marks of 1094 and 10 candidates secured 1093 marks to share the third highest marks among the passing students.

Chairman BISE Lahore Dr. Mirza Habib told during a press conference at the BISE building that 74 percent girls passed the Matric 2022 examination while the pass percentage of male candidates stood 57.

He shared that 248529 candidates appeared in the examination including 188344 science students and 64597 humanities group candidates.

Chairman BISE told the media that 35002 students secured A+ grade, 21230 students managed A grade, 23607 candidates got B grade, 25293 candidates clinched C grade, 17285 secured D grade while 972 could get E garde in the examination.

To a question, he said the students may apply for re-checking of their answer-sheets within 15 days of the declaration of result.

