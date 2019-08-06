UrduPoint.com
Lahore's Leading University Inks MoU With University Of Karachi's Int'l Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:34 PM

Lahore's leading university inks MoU with University of Karachi's int'l center

International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Education (UE), Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Education (UE), Lahore.

ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam signed the agreement in a meeting held at Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi.

The agreement envisages that both the institutions will endeavor to strengthen, promote and develop academic and research co-operation between them, said a statement on Tuesday.

The officials from University of Education and international center were also present in the meeting.

This agreement owns some important collaborative activities, including conducting joint research and development projects; providing analytical facilities to research students who are enrolled under the co-supervision program of ICCBS and UE, respectively.

On the occasion, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary said that ICCBS at the University of Karachi was one of the most eminent centers of excellence, and one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical, biological and biomedical sciences in the developing world.

Prof. Dr. Rauf-I-Azam said that joint supervision of graduate students will increase research productivity of both the institutions, and develop sustainable collaboration.

He also praised the efforts of Prof. Atta ur Rahman and Prof. Iqbal Choudhary involved in the substantial development of the international center.

It is pertinent to mention here that this agreement will be effective for a period of five years from the date of signing.

