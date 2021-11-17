Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and Commerce results

The result of Higher Secondary Certificate Part-II (Class-XII) Annual Examination-2021, (Humanities Group Regular and Private) and Commerce Group announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Wednesday evening

The pass percentage remained 69.97% percent of the Humanities regular candidates.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana, out of 483 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 483 candidates appeared and promoted in the annual examinations-2021 in Humanities Group, Regular candidates.

The total number of candidates who passed the HSC Part-II Examination-2021 was 338(251 boys and 87 girls) candidates in Humanities Group.

In Humanities-Regular, 09 boys and girls secured A-1 grade, A grade was secured by only one candidate; B grade was secured by 28 boys and girls; C grade was secured by 95 boys and girls; D grade was obtained by 145 boys and girls; E grade was also obtained by 63 boys and girls, whereas 129 candidates failed and result of 09 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

In the humanities group(Private candidates), 1010 (boys and girls) registered candidates, out of the 1009 who took examination, 08 boys and girl clinch A-1 grade, while 15 boys and girls candidates were placed in A-grade, 104 boys and girls in B-grade, 232 in C-grade, 260 in D-grade and 55 in E-grade. Their pass percentage was assessed at 66.80 and the result of 217 candidates was withheld on the charges of various grounds.

In Commerce Group, 387 (boys and girls) registered candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2021 in Commerce Group.

The total number of candidates who passed the HSC Part-II Examination was 303(275 boys and 28 girls) candidates in Commerce Group.

In Commerce, 60 boys and girls secured A-1 grade, A grade was secured by 92 (82 boys and 10 girls); B grade was secured by 79 boys and girls; C grade was secured by 50 boys; D grade was obtained by 24 boys; E grade was also obtained by 03 boys, whereas 51 candidates failed and result of 33 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.