Larkana Education Board (BISE) announces 11th class result

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Larkana education board (BISE) has released the results of the 11th class annual examinations, 2024 on Thursday.

According to the results released by the Controller Education Board Fakhruddin Babar Abro, the pre-medical, pre-engineering, commerce, humanities regular, humanities private and In computer group, belonging to Mehar and KN Shah, two Tehsils of Dadu district including Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot.

45153 candidates participated out of which 35981 candidates passed and 9649 failed while 387 copies were filed and the results of 85 candidates were withheld due to various reasons.