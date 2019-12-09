UrduPoint.com
Larkana Intermediate Board Announces HSC Part-I Result

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:05 PM

Larkana Intermediate Board announces HSC Part-I result

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2019, Humanities and Commerce Groups here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2019, Humanities and Commerce Groups here on Monday.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot @ Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of total 2342 registered candidates (boys and girls), 1958 boys and 384 girls appeared in the annual examinations-2019 in Humanities Group.

Out of these 1273 boys and girls students are cleared all six papers, 493 candidates cleared five papers, 170 four papers, 66 in three papers, 31 in two papers, 31 boys and girls students in one paper.

1551 candidates were failed in all papers. While the result of 196 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

In Commerce Group, 423 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 373 appeared in the annual examinations-2019.

Some 243 boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the seven papers, 79 in six papers, 31 in five papers, 17 in four papers, 20 in three papers and 11 in two papers. 313 candidates were failed in all papers. While the results of 06 boys and girls candidates have been with-held in copy case.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would bedelivered to their respective institution.

