Last date extended up to Nov 20 for Admissions 2021 in Turbat University

The University of Turbat (UoT) has extended the last date for admissions in spring 2021 semester in Main Campus Turbat and its Gwadar Campus, up to November 20,2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ):The University of Turbat (UoT) has extended the last date for admissions in spring 2021 semester in Main Campus Turbat and its Gwadar Campus, up to November 20,2020.

According to a notification issued by the Registrar Office University of Turbat here on Wednesday, the last date for the submission of admission forms in four years BS programs and five years LLB program in Main Campus Turbat and Gwadar Campus has been extended till November 20,2020.

The four years programs in BBA, BS Commerce, BS Economics, BS Balochi, B.Ed. (Hons), BS Political Science, BS English, BS Sociology, BS History, BS Chemistry, BS Computer Science, BS Botany, BS Biotechnology, BS Biochemistry and LLB 5 year's program are being offered in Main Campus, while four years programs in BBA, BS Commerce, BS Information Technology and B.Ed. (Hons) are being offered in Gwadar Campus.

The students who qualified Intermediate or equivalent examination with minimum 45 percent marks are eligible to apply for admission.

Admission form can be downloaded from the university website www.uot.edu.pk/admissions or can be obtained from Registrar Office/Admission Cell Main Campus Turbat and Admission Cell Gwadar Campus.

Payment of Rs 300 being admission processing charges in favor of University of Turbat through bank draft or challan to be deposited in UoT account No. 1040790025001, at HBL Turbat Branch.

In case of Gwadar Campus, charges should be deposited in UoT Gwadar Campus account No. 104079009549-01 at HBL Gwadar Branch.

The candidates awaiting for results can also apply with submitting "Hope Certificate". The hostel facility is also available for male/female students residing in far flung areas.

For more information following numbers may be contacted: Main Campus Turbat 0852-400529, Gwadar Campus 03218087931.