Late Prof Dilshad Conferred PhD Degree After Death

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:24 PM

Late prof Dilshad conferred PhD degree after death

Prof. Muhammad Dilshad was awarded degree of PhD after his death at 15th convocation of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Prof. Muhammad Dilshad was awarded degree of PhD after his death at 15th convocation of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), here Wednesday.

Registrar Sohaib Rashid Khan while calling upon Doctors of Philosophy (PhD) scholars on stage announced the name of late professor with profound grief and offered dua for the departed soul.

He said that prof. Muhammad Dilshad met an accident last year while going to Murree with some of his colleagues.

It is worth mentioning that Prof Dilshad was given posthumous degree in Islamiyat.

He was professor at Govt Emerson College.

