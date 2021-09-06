UrduPoint.com

Launching Of Early Morning School Postponed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Early morning schooling has been postponed for out-of-school children, especially for mechanics' assistants, due to a week-long school closure due to the coronavirus situation in the province.

Deputy Director Schools South Punjab, Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, told APP on Monday that provincial education minister, Murad Raas, was scheduled to inaugurate the initiative at Pilot Secondary School on Sept 8.

He said that after the reopening of the schools, the ceremony would be rescheduled added that it would be the third initiative of the South Punjab Education Department.

As schools reopen, the department will reschedule the early morning school he concluded.

