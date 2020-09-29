UrduPoint.com
Laurel Bank School System Students Make Their Teachers, Parents Proud

Tue 29th September 2020

Laurel Bank School System students make their teachers, parents proud

Amna Farooq stood first in the school after getting 1086 marks in recently announced matriculation results of 2020.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) Laurel Bank School System made their teachers and parents proud by coming up with excellent performance in recently announced matriculation results of 2020.

Amna Farooq stood first position by getting 1086 marks in matriculation exams while Eman Fatima and Maham Tanvir both secured second position as they got 1082 marks.

“Around 50 per cent students made us proud by getting more than 1000 marks in recently announced matriculation exams,” said the principal.

All the students who achieved distinction and good marks attributed their success to their teacher and the school management.

“It’s actually success of my teachers whose special care and focus led me to this position,” said Amna Farooq. She also thanked her parents for their support in study.

“Credit of my distinction at school also goes to my parents who are always there with me,” she added.

